Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 14:50 Hits: 5

A claim that a senior official informed for the Communist-era Sigurimi secret police caused pro-government media to speculate that it was former president Ilir Meta, who has just returned to frontline politics as an opposition leader.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/07/28/communist-informer-controversy-hits-albanian-ex-presidents-comeback/