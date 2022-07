Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 15:08 Hits: 7

The Bosnian state court confirmed former Bosnian Army military policeman Adem Kostjerevac’s seven-year prison sentence for raping a pregnant woman in the Zvornik municipality during the war in 1992.

