Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 12:05 Hits: 3

New evidence from two Kenyan counties shows that cash transfers and other income supplements reduce hunger, illness, and risk exposure during crises. Countries should consider building transfer systems that can be activated at short notice to help people weather unanticipated shocks.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/how-universal-basic-income-helped-kenyans-fight-covid-by-tavneet-suri-and-nidhi-parekh-1-2022-07