Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 13:18 Hits: 3

As more activities move online, our understanding of cybersecurity must evolve to stay ahead of emerging threats to public health and security. The digital market for illegal recreational substances shows why longstanding law-enforcement strategies will need to be reconsidered.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/cybersecurity-online-drug-trade-by-martin-ignacio-diaz-velasquez-2022-07