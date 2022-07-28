The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ukraine Invasion: Russian Opposition to War Has Been Smashed, with Many Dissidents Fleeing Abroad

We look at how the Russian war in Ukraine is impacting the Russian people, with many Russian dissidents who oppose the invasion choosing to flee abroad after facing violent crackdowns at home. Ilya Budraitskis is a Russian historian and political writer who left his home in Moscow after the war in Ukraine began, and recently launched the media outlet Posle. Meanwhile, Putin’s Russia looks like an extremely “conformist” society, where “some 200 kilometers from your home you have a full-scale war with the army of your country that started this war, and you pretend not to follow the news, not to disturb your normal way of life with this terrifying information,” says Budraitskis.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/7/28/ilya_budraitskis_russian_dissidents_fleeing_abroad

