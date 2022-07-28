Taliban Rule an Epic Failure for Afghanistan with Widespread Poverty, Crackdown on Women Girls

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 12:50 Hits: 6

As next month marks one year since the United States officially withdrew from Afghanistan, we look at the Taliban-ruled country’s devastating economic and humanitarian crisis that has unfolded since. Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary describes the dire situation as “an epic failure by the Taliban as the de facto rulers in terms of not stopping their crackdown against the Afghan people” while they cope with flash floods, food shortages and more. He adds that the U.S. exit deal with the Taliban “completely sidelined the previous government” and failed to kickstart a peace process, contributing to instability in the country.

