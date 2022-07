Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 07:38 Hits: 10

More than 75,000 Russian soldiers -- about half the force sent by Moscow to invade Ukraine in February -- are believed to have been killed or wounded, a U.S. lawmaker said, as Kyiv was reportedly stepping up its counteroffensive to retake occupied Kherson region.

