Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 06:00 Hits: 0

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris on Thursday, defying criticism that the invitation is deeply inappropriate barely four years after the murder by Saudi agents of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220728-macron-hosts-saudi-crown-prince-despite-rights-outrage