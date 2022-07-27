Richard Wolff: Fed Rate Hikes Are Body Blow to Workers Reeling from Pandemic, Growing Inequality

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:44 Hits: 8

We speak with Marxist economist Richard Wolff about how experts forecast another economic recession in the United States, with inflation at a historic high and a federal minimum wage that hasn’t changed for 13 years. The Federal Reserve plan to combat rising inflation by raising interest rates delivers a “body blow to a working class” already suffering from decades of upward wealth redistribution and a pandemic, says Wolff, emeritus professor of economics at University of Massachusetts Amherst and visiting professor at The New School. His latest book is “The Sickness Is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics or Itself.”

