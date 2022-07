Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 06:31 Hits: 3

Moscow-backed separatists claimed they have seized control of Ukraine's second-largest coal-fired power plant near the city of Svitlodarsk in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, as Russia targeted the southern Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolayiv with air strikes on July 26.

