Donald Trump proposes tent cities to combat homelessness

Former President Donald Trump has a proposal for solving homelessness in the United States, and he shared his vision in a speech at the America First Policy Institute on Tuesday.

"Then you look at the tents and the homeless and you think, 'what's happening to this great bastion?' Perhaps some people will not like hearing this, but the only way you are going to remove the hundreds of thousands of people – and maybe throughout our nation millions of people we're talking about, and help make our cities clean, safe, and beautiful again – is open up large parcels of inexpensive land in the outer reaches of the cities," Trump told the right-wing think tank.

There are roughly 600,000 Americans living without permanent or reliable shelter.

"Bring medical professionals, including doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, drug rehab specialists, build permanent bathrooms and other facilities. Make 'em good, make 'em hard, but build 'em fast, and create thousands and thousands of high-quality tents, which can be done in one day. One day," Trump continued. "And you have to move people out. Now some people say, 'well, that's so horrible.' No. What's horrible is what's happening now. Because now they're in tents, but most of them aren't even tents that function."



Trump did not say who would be financing his project.

