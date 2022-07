Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 05:19 Hits: 3

Turkey's longstanding campaigns against Kurdish militants in Iraq and in Syria are under the spotlight after alleged Turkish strikes killed nine tourists in northern Iraq. It's led to a new flaring of regional tensions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-s-strategy-in-kurdish-dominated-areas-of-iraq-syria-under-scrutiny/a-62600962?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf