Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 06:31 Hits: 5

The dispute over millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukraine could finally be over after the country reached an agreement with Russia to resume exports. What does that mean for the world?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/five-facts-on-grain-and-the-war-in-ukraine/a-62601467?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf