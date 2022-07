Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 02:39 Hits: 2

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake killed at least three people in the northern Philippines Wednesday, toppling buildings, and shaking high-rise towers more than 300 kilometres (185 miles) away in the capital Manila.

