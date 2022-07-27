The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas nominations nearly halve

Live: Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas nominations nearly halve Requests for Russian natural gas flows through Nord Stream 1 into Germany nearly halved from 8am CET on July 27, data from the pipeline operator showed on Wednesday. British military intelligence said Wednesday that the Russian private military group Wagner has likely made advances in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. Follow the latest developments on our live blog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

