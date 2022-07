Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 06:55 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: Many traffic lights in Kuala Lumpur are malfunctioning due to the nationwide blackout that hit several parts of the country on Wednesday (July 27). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/07/27/kl-traffic-lights-break-down-due-to-blackouts