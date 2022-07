Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 04:31 Hits: 4

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Monday said gas flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would fall to 33 million cubic metres (MCM) per day from Wednesday, down from its full capacity of more than 160 MCM per day. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

