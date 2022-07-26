Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 04:51 Hits: 4

Emmanuel Macron arrived in Cameroon on Monday to kick off an African tour that will also take the French president to Benin and Guinea-Bissau. Macron’s trip focuses on food security, French investments and governance. The latter is a fraught question ahead of his meeting with 89-year-old Cameroonian President Paul Biya, who has been in power for four decades as the country braces for an uncertain succession.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220726-questions-over-human-rights-in-cameroon-as-macron-visits