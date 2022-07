Category: World Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 13:42 Hits: 5

With the world beset by climate change, pandemics, and a shocking new war in Europe – to say nothing of mounting inequality and related social and political tensions – globalization’s defenses are in tatters. And China may well have the most to lose.

