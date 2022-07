Category: World Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 14:28 Hits: 4

Even though developing countries' debt burdens have increased only moderately overall, the flow of funds they receive from capital markets has remained dismally low. Now that global financial conditions are tightening, advanced economies should extend a helping hand using the tools that they already have available.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/how-to-beat-debt-crises-developing-emerging-markets-by-hippolyte-fofack-2022-07