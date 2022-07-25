Rep. Ro Khanna: It's Not Enough to Charge Jan. 6 Rioters. Accountability Must Go Up the Food Chain

Category: World Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 12:39 Hits: 8

The January 6 hearings have provided jaw-dropping revelations about former President Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and his role in unleashing a deadly mob on the Capitol, but the House committee has not yet recommended criminal charges against Trump. Congressmember Ro Khanna says whether to charge the former president is ultimately the Justice Department’s call, but he stresses the need for accountability. “It’s not enough for the Justice Department to just prosecute the individuals who showed up on January 6,” Khanna says. “I’m hoping that the accountability will go up the food chain.”

