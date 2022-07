Category: World Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 07:44 Hits: 7

The German interior and labor ministers were set to visit Irpin, where mass killings of civilians took place. Meanwhile, "inconclusive" fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-ukraine-updates-german-ministers-travel-to-kyiv-for-talks/a-62581979?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf