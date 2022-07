Category: World Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 08:17 Hits: 6

Tunisians have started voting in a plebiscite on a draft constitution that critics say would hand the country's president wide powers. With major parties boycotting the vote, analysts are expecting a low turnout.

