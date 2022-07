Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 July 2022 20:06 Hits: 6

The United States and its Western allies could potentially deliver up to 30 multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine that have been highly effective so far in destroying Russian arms depots, a senior U.S. congressman said. 

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-30-precision-rocket-systems-smith/31956827.html