Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 July 2022 09:02 Hits: 7

The United States will continue to “support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” expediting military aid in the country’s battle against invading Russian military forces, says the U.S. ambassador to Kyiv.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-us-ambassador-brink-support-kyiv/31957319.html