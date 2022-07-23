'They have me throwing food': Donald Trump rails against January 6th witnesses during Arizona rally

Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 July 2022 20:50 Hits: 5

According to a report from Rolling Stone's Kat Bouza, former President Donald Trump took the stage hours late at a rally in Arizona on Friday night and turned in a "rambling" performance that saw him complaining about the House Jan 6th insurrection investigation and his part in it.

Trump was in Prescott, Arizona for a “Save America” rally on Friday with the plan to boost the electoral fortunes of Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters and took the opportunity to complain that he is being persecuted for his four years in office before he was ousted in an election he claims was loaded with fraud.

According to the report, Trump told the crowd, "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop. They’re coming after me because I’m standing up for you.”

Writing that Trump's speech, "rapidly devolved into the type of meandering, ego-stroking affair emblematic of the Trump presidency," Bouza added, "Taking the stage over an hour late, Trump delivered a rambling speech focused primarily on touting his self-proclaimed achievements while in office and perpetuating the unfounded narrative that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election."

The report notes that it took two hours before Trump turned to the House riot committee where he asked the crowd, "Where does it stop? Where does it end?”

He then added, "Never forget: Everything this corrupt establishment is doing to me is all about preserving their power and control over the American people, for whatever reason. They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.”

Bouza also reported, "Trump appeared most enraged not by the investigation itself, but by the unflattering anecdotes shared during hearings that revealed his penchant for childish temper tantrums. 'They have me throwing food. I don’t throw food in the White House. I don’t throw food anywhere. I eat the food, which is a problem,' he said, referring to a segment of Hutchinson’s testimony during which she revealed Trump staffers witnessed the president throwing a plate of food at the wall in a fit of rage. 'I have too much respect for the White House.'"

