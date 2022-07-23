Al Gore compares climate change deniers to Uvalde cops

Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 July 2022 22:00 Hits: 6

Former Vice President Al Gore has compared climate change contrarians to the hundreds of police officers who stood by for more than an hour while a classroom full of elementary school students and their teachers were slaughtered.

Gore, whose post-political career has been focused on the accelerating planetary environmental emergency, shared his remarks during an interview with NBC News anchor Chuck Todd that will air on Meet the Press on Sunday.

"You know, the climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred. They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward. And God bless those families who have suffered so much and law enforcement officials tell us that's not typical of what law enforcement usually does," Gore said.

READ MORE: Why executive orders on climate change may not be enough

"And confronted with this global emergency, what we're doing with our inaction and failing to walk through the door and stop the killing is not typical of what we are capable of as human beings," Gore continued. "We do have the solutions, and I think these extreme events that are getting steadily worse and more severe are really beginning to change minds. We have to have unity as a nation to come together and stop making this a political football. It shouldn't be a partisan issue."

Watch below or at this link.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/07/al-gore-climate-change-deniers/