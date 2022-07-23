Matt Gaetz lobs sexist attack on pro-choice activists

Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 July 2022 22:30 Hits: 5

United States Representative Matt Gaetz unleashed a sexist rant against supporters of abortion rights during a speech at Turning Point Action's Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.

The event was sponsored by Turning Point USA, a right-wing nonprofit organization founded by conservative provocateur Charlie Kirk, where Gaetz's stage entrance was dramatized with ominous music, pyrotechnics, and dry ice fog.

"Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies? The people are just disgusting. Like, why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb," Gaetz as cheers and laughter rippled throughout the audience.

READ MORE: Matt Gaetz argues against abortion by suggesting same-sex couples can only adopt from raped lesbian women

"These people are odious on the inside and out," the Congressman continued. "They're like five-two, 350 pounds and they're like, 'give me my abortions or I'll get up and march and protest.' And I'm thinking, march? You look like you've got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe versus Wade. A few of them need to get up and march! They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swinging those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad."

Watch below or at this link.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/07/matt-gaetz-throws-sexist-tantrum/