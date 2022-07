Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 July 2022 06:08 Hits: 6

Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports, a day after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2)

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220724-live-kyiv-prepares-to-resume-grain-exports-in-wake-of-russian-strike