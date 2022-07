Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 July 2022 06:26 Hits: 8

A fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday and prompted evacuations even as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220724-wildfire-near-yosemite-national-park-increases-in-size