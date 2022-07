Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 July 2022 08:36 Hits: 7

TUNIS (Reuters) - President Kais Saied has been steadily consolidating his grip over Tunisia since seizing broad powers a year ago. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/07/24/factbox-how-tunisia039s-president-has-tightened-his-grip