Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 July 2022 08:48 Hits: 8

KUALA SELANGOR: The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) convention on July 31 is seen as a platform to find a formula to regain control of the state. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/07/24/selangor-bn-convention-to-find-formula-to-recapture-state