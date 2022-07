Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 19:45 Hits: 4

What does it take to make a living as a musician in the modern economy? Our reporter goes on the road with genre-bending rock band Bent Knee.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Music/2022/0722/Almost-famous-With-merch-tours-and-hope-this-band-rocks-on?icid=rss