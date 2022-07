Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 10:50 Hits: 5

The increasingly frequent and alarming incidence of violence in America is no accident. As the history of fascist movements shows, the rise of private militias and self-reinforcing cycles of bloodshed are instrumental in efforts to undermine the sovereign authority of the prevailing state.

