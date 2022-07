Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 12:03 Hits: 7

The war in Ukraine is bolstering the narrative that an inescapable ideological struggle between democracies and autocracies has taken hold. If this perception prevails, the world will inevitably split into ideological blocs, and protecting global public goods will become impossible.

