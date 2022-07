Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 18:18 Hits: 2

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on July 22 that British support for Ukraine will “not waver” regardless of who becomes the next prime minister.

