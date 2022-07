Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 18:49 Hits: 3

The United States has signed off on another $270 million in military aid to Ukraine, including four more high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), bringing the number sent to 20.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-270-million-military-aid-four-himars-ukraine/31955837.html