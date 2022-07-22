The post-Roe dynamics of abortion: report

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 18:30 Hits: 2

A new analysis is shedding light on the real basis of abortion now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

According to Politico's Shia Kapos is detailing the challenges logistical support organizations are now facing as a result of the Supreme Court's ruling.

"Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, these groups are seeing their incoming calls spike, as people try to get access to the procedure in a country where fewer and fewer states allow it," Kapos wrote. "Abortion is legal here in Illinois, which is seeing an influx of patients from surrounding Midwestern states, the South, and even as far west as Utah and Arizona."

She also noted some of the complications these organizations are facing due t having backlogs of potential clients. "Complicating the logistical process is a current backlog of patients, which means providers find themselves sometimes having to cancel appointments. After the first trimester, costs of abortion go up by the week.



"So a patient who secured funding for a procedure at week three might find themselves having to pay an extra $200 if the procedure is delayed to week five."

However, these organizations aren't the only ones facing issues. According to Kapos, larger abortion facilities are also being bombarded with post-Roe complications. Due to the spike in demand in regions where abortion is still legal, larger facilities are making more efforts to accommodate incoming travelers.

"Larger abortion providers face the same challenges. In January of this year, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri opened a first-of-its-kind Regional Logistics Center," she wrote. "The center was supposed to start up later this year, but the opening was moved up after Texas’ ban saw more patients calling."

Speaking to Politico, Chicago Abortion Fund executive director Megan Jeyifo also offered insight into what she described as "a logistical nightmare" as abortion providers navigate through the legal hurdles that have arose with the Supreme Court's ruling.

“There are so many changes to the laws that trying to keep up with all of that has been a logistical nightmare in and of itself,” said Jeyifo. “It takes deep logistical experience and a lot of training and a lot of one-on-one support. Our volunteer orientation process takes two to three months before you get on a phone with someone because of all the training that goes into it.”

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/07/post-roe-dynamics-of-abortion/