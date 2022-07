Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 July 2022 01:43 Hits: 8

Cuba's parliament has announced a new family law which will be put to a referendum on September 25. It would legalize same-sex marriage and civil unions, as well as allow same-sex couples to adopt children.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cuba-announces-same-sex-marriage-referendum/a-62571109?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf