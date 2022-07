Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 July 2022 06:41 Hits: 10

Germany hosts more than 900,000 Ukrainian refugees, most of them women and children. While many want to return home, others say they plan on staying. DW spoke with two families in Cologne.

