Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 July 2022 08:01 Hits: 8

Human Rights Watch has alleged dozens of cases where Russian troops have tortured, ill-treated or unlawfully confined Ukrainians in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. DW rounds up the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-ukraine-updates-pows-civilians-tortured-in-occupied-south/a-62571574?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf