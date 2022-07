Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 20:59 Hits: 6

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Friday urged Paris to act to ease "unacceptable" delays at the English Channel port Dover, where officials blamed French border force understaffing for "ruining" summer getaways with hours-long queues.

