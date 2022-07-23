Live: Russia launches deadly missile strikes on military infrastructure in central Ukraine

Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 July 2022 05:50 Hits: 8

Russian missile strikes targeted military infrastructure in central Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least three people. On the diplomatic front, the United States announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth $270 million, including four HIMARS rocket artillery systems. Follow the day's events as they unfold on our live blog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220723-live-washington-announces-270-million-in-military-aid-to-ukraine