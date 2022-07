Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 12:47 Hits: 4

Finance Minister Aleksandar Damjanovic said on Friday that Montenegro could earn up to 20 million euros by selling tobacco confiscated from the Port of Bar – a notorious hub for tobacco smuggling.

