Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 12:45 Hits: 3

In response to acute food and energy shortages and sharply rising inflation, Sri Lankans took to the streets this summer and ousted the strongman whom they had elected just two and a half years ago. They now have an opportunity to craft a new social contract, but only if they act fast.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/sri-lanka-rajapaksa-ouster-moment-of-ethnic-solidarity-by-priyanka-krishnamoorthy-1-2022-07