Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 20:05 Hits: 6

One reason why the European Central Bank's earlier asset-purchase program was never used is that fiscally fragile governments were reluctant to submit to its robust eligibility requirements. But following the rollout of a new program that comes with much looser conditions, the balance has shifted.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ecb-tpi-anti-fragmentation-tool-fewer-conditions-than-omt-by-willem-h-buiter-2022-07