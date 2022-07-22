187 Minutes: Jan. 6 Hearing Examines Trump's Refusal to Urge Mob to Stop Violent Attack on Capitol

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 12:11 Hits: 7

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol held a primetime hearing on Thursday night focused on former President Donald Trump’s refusal to take action as his supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6. Lawmakers dissected the three-hour period on January 6 after Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.” For 187 minutes, Trump refused to call off the mob or reach out to law enforcement or military leaders to try to stop the violence. Instead, Trump called Republican senators, urging them to stop the certification. “For hours Donald Trump chose not to answer the pleas from Congress, from his own party and from all across our nation to do what his oath required,” said Congressmember Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/7/22/trumps_inaction_january_6_house_select