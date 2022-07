Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 06:59 Hits: 9

Ukrainian forces have been successfully repelling repeated Russian assaults on the Vuhlehirsk power plant while Moscow continued to relentlessly shell the cities of Kramatorsk and Siversk, British military intelligence said on July 22.

