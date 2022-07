Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 05:55 Hits: 8

The French government took a step forward on a key re-election promise to boost household purchasing power amid soaring inflation as the National Assembly passed a bill on Friday lifting pensions and temporarily freezing rent hikes.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20220722-french-national-assembly-approves-bill-to-boost-purchasing-power