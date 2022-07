Category: World Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 06:04 Hits: 14

Thirty young classical musicians from all over the Western Balkans are readying for a five-day tour of the region, all members of an orchestra set up to overcome the prejudices that bedevil the region.

